By The Associated Press

Sunday, Dec. 16 EAST

CCSU 56, New Hampshire 47

SOUTH

Miami 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

MIDWEST

Iowa St. 86, Drake 81

Notre Dame 103, Binghamton 53

Ohio St. 46, Florida 41

UMKC 88, Loyola of Chicago 74

SOUTHWEST

TCU 69, Southern U. 40

FAR WEST

Texas A&M 76, Oregon St. 70

___

