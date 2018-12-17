Kent St. 76, St. Bonaventure 64
Syracuse 94, Niagara 45
Appalachian St. 94, Wofford 70
Belmont 67, Chattanooga 51
Florida Gulf Coast 81, Abilene Christian 65
McNeese St. 106, Southern University at New Orleans 54
Memphis 69, SE Missouri 57
North Alabama 86, MVSU 72
Rust College 78, Alcorn St. 59
SE Louisiana 49, Louisiana-Monroe 42
South Alabama 97, Faulkner 40
South Florida 102, Vermont 55
UCF 64, Pacific 57
Wake Forest 50, James Madison 49
Bowling Green 79, Detroit 73
Butler 72, Indiana St. 49
DePaul 95, Tennessee St. 73
Marquette 93, Binghamton 40
Missouri 69, Texas State 50
N. Illinois 78, E. Illinois 59
Northwestern 97, Chicago St. 35
Oakland 64, Rochester College 46
Cent. Arkansas 70, Williams Baptist 35
Lamar 93, Howard Payne 37
Texas-Arlington 65, Houston 61
UALR 63, Tulsa 53
Arizona 62, UTEP 40
Cal Poly 60, Seattle 50
UC Davis 76, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 74
