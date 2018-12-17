Monday, Dec. 17 EAST

Kent St. 76, St. Bonaventure 64

Syracuse 94, Niagara 45

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 94, Wofford 70

Belmont 67, Chattanooga 51

Florida Gulf Coast 81, Abilene Christian 65

McNeese St. 106, Southern University at New Orleans 54

Memphis 69, SE Missouri 57

North Alabama 86, MVSU 72

Rust College 78, Alcorn St. 59

SE Louisiana 49, Louisiana-Monroe 42

South Alabama 97, Faulkner 40

South Florida 102, Vermont 55

UCF 64, Pacific 57

Wake Forest 50, James Madison 49

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 79, Detroit 73

Butler 72, Indiana St. 49

DePaul 95, Tennessee St. 73

Marquette 93, Binghamton 40

Missouri 69, Texas State 50

N. Illinois 78, E. Illinois 59

Northwestern 97, Chicago St. 35

Oakland 64, Rochester College 46

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 70, Williams Baptist 35

Lamar 93, Howard Payne 37

Texas-Arlington 65, Houston 61

UALR 63, Tulsa 53

FAR WEST

Arizona 62, UTEP 40

Cal Poly 60, Seattle 50

UC Davis 76, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 74

