By The Associated Press

Tuesday, Dec. 18 EAST

Bucknell 73, Youngstown St. 68

Robert Morris 64, Delaware St. 63

SOUTH

Charlotte 88, Wright St. 85

Clemson 68, Marshall 54

Advertisement

Davidson 83, Presbyterian 56

Georgia Southern 64, Winthrop 55

Miami (Ohio) 58, Jacksonville St. 41

Norfolk St. 71, Saint Augustine’s 38

S. Illinois 65, Murray St. 59

SC-Upstate 71, Brevard College 53

Stanford 95, Tennessee 85

Tennessee Tech 60, UNC-Asheville 53

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech 76, Southern U. 58

FAR WEST

Utah Valley 65, Weber St. 59

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.