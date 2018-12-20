Wednesday, Dec. 19 EAST

Holy Cross 61, Manhattan 53

Monmouth (NJ) 68, Navy 67

Princeton 83, St. Francis Brooklyn 64

Providence 66, Pepperdine 47

Advertisement

Quinnipiac 65, Richmond 48

St. Francis (Pa.) 89, Morehead St. 83

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 79, Charleston Southern 52

East Carolina 61, Longwood 52

Florida Gulf Coast 93, Coppin St. 61

Georgia 77, Lipscomb 45

La Salle 74, N. Kentucky 56

McNeese St. 86, Louisiana College 68

Radford 54, VCU 49

Stephen F. Austin 70, Hampton 68

Stetson 74, North Dakota 63

Troy 71, Mississippi 54

UT Martin 100, Alabama Huntsville 69

Wake Forest 58, SC State 44

Wofford 106, Brevard College 52

MIDWEST

Bradley 67, Cleveland St. 65

Indiana 67, Loyola Marymount 43

Iowa St. 94, Prairie View 46

N. Iowa 73, Minnesota State-Mankato 56

Northwestern 65, Wichita St. 43

Notre Dame 94, W. Kentucky 53

Purdue 53, Albany (NY) 41

San Francisco 75, N. Dakota St. 42

South Dakota 67, Grambling St. 53

UCLA 78, Ill.-Chicago 47

Valparaiso 68, Purdue Fort Wayne 64

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 68, Louisiana-Monroe 60

SMU 49, CS Bakersfield 43

Texas A&M 71, Southern Cal 51

UConn 72, Oklahoma 63

FAR WEST

Boise St. 88, S. Utah 53

CS Northridge 76, San Jose St. 40

California Baptist 76, UC Santa Barbara 64

Hawaii 66, UNLV 61

Kansas 71, Washington St. 63

New Mexico 85, Sacramento St. 53

Samford 87, Denver 83

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.