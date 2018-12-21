Boston College 76, Campbell 56
Canisius 67, Vermont 46
Dartmouth 62, New Hampshire 42
Fairfield 68, Ill.-Chicago 60
Fordham 57, Iona 40
Georgetown 79, Rider 49
Harvard 67, Boston U. 47
Hofstra 57, Siena 50
Kent St. 57, NJIT 40
Mass.-Lowell 62, UMass 59
Mercer 61, George Washington 53
Penn 55, Drexel 39
Pittsburgh 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 75
Princeton 75, Hartford 38
Providence 77, La Salle 47
St. Peter’s 75, Fairleigh Dickinson 58
Stanford 62, Buffalo 55
Syracuse 87, Duquesne 71
Wagner 86, College of Staten Island 59
Alabama A&M 65, Jacksonville 60
Belmont 74, Arkansas St. 55
Charlotte 78, Davidson 66
Clemson 87, Appalachian St. 48
Dayton 85, Georgia Tech 66
East Carolina 71, SC State 63
Georgia 81, Georgia Southern 38
Georgia St. 62, Bethune-Cookman 57
Houston 66, George Mason 56
James Madison 64, St. John’s 51
Kennesaw St. 78, NC Central 54
Kentucky 88, Murray St. 49
Miami 101, Alabama 74
NC State 78, Chattanooga 58
Nicholls 86, William Carey 45
North Florida 67, Warner 36
Northwestern St. 82, Central Baptist College 56
Old Dominion 56, Tulane 48
Presbyterian 71, Coll. of Charleston 65
Seton Hall 71, UNC-Greensboro 64
South Alabama 84, FIU 77
South Carolina 88, Temple 60
Stetson 60, N. Dakota St. 59
Tennessee 80, ETSU 61
Tennessee Tech 67, Lipscomb 52
UAB 62, Florida Gulf Coast 60
UALR 63, Memphis 60
UCF 53, Liberty 45
UNC-Wilmington 35, Longwood 33
VCU 54, NC A&T 48
Virginia 74, South Florida 67
Virginia Tech 81, Ohio St. 73
W. Carolina 65, Winthrop 57
William & Mary 55, Norfolk St. 44
Akron 64, UTEP 57
Ball St. 90, Tennessee St. 51
Bowling Green 79, Valparaiso 72
Butler 73, E. Michigan 63
Cincinnati 85, Howard 51
Creighton 75, Vanderbilt 55
E. Illinois 63, Indiana St. 39
Indiana 68, South Dakota 60
Iowa 91, Drake 82
Michigan 76, Southern U. 35
Missouri 67, Illinois 45
Missouri St. 68, SIU-Edwardsville 65
N. Illinois 114, Chicago St. 52
N. Iowa 79, Nebraska-Omaha 50
Purdue 74, Bradley 61
S. Illinois 78, IUPUI 73
Toledo 77, Detroit 60
UMKC 80, Louisiana Tech 70
W. Illinois 85, Furman 78
W. Michigan 69, Florida A&M 50
Wisconsin 96, Evansville 60
North Texas 71, CS Bakersfield 59
Oklahoma St. 89, Oral Roberts 69
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 89, Texas State 62
Texas A&M 70, Prairie View 57
Arizona 71, N. Arizona 47
BYU 70, N. Colorado 50
Colorado St. 84, Denver 79
Grambling St. 62, Loyola Marymount 61
N. Kentucky 51, Pepperdine 46
New Mexico St. 82, Alcorn St. 64
North Dakota 100, San Francisco 97
Oregon 115, UC Irvine 69
San Diego 83, San Jose St. 79
UC Santa Barbara 63, San Diego St. 58
UNLV 56, Florida 53
Utah 73, Hawaii 48
