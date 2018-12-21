Friday, Dec. 21 EAST

Boston College 76, Campbell 56

Canisius 67, Vermont 46

Dartmouth 62, New Hampshire 42

Fairfield 68, Ill.-Chicago 60

Fordham 57, Iona 40

Georgetown 79, Rider 49

Harvard 67, Boston U. 47

Hofstra 57, Siena 50

Kent St. 57, NJIT 40

Mass.-Lowell 62, UMass 59

Mercer 61, George Washington 53

Penn 55, Drexel 39

Pittsburgh 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 75

Princeton 75, Hartford 38

Providence 77, La Salle 47

St. Peter’s 75, Fairleigh Dickinson 58

Stanford 62, Buffalo 55

Syracuse 87, Duquesne 71

Wagner 86, College of Staten Island 59

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 65, Jacksonville 60

Belmont 74, Arkansas St. 55

Charlotte 78, Davidson 66

Clemson 87, Appalachian St. 48

Dayton 85, Georgia Tech 66

East Carolina 71, SC State 63

Georgia 81, Georgia Southern 38

Georgia St. 62, Bethune-Cookman 57

Houston 66, George Mason 56

James Madison 64, St. John’s 51

Kennesaw St. 78, NC Central 54

Kentucky 88, Murray St. 49

Miami 101, Alabama 74

NC State 78, Chattanooga 58

Nicholls 86, William Carey 45

North Florida 67, Warner 36

Northwestern St. 82, Central Baptist College 56

Old Dominion 56, Tulane 48

Presbyterian 71, Coll. of Charleston 65

Seton Hall 71, UNC-Greensboro 64

South Alabama 84, FIU 77

South Carolina 88, Temple 60

Stetson 60, N. Dakota St. 59

Tennessee 80, ETSU 61

Tennessee Tech 67, Lipscomb 52

UAB 62, Florida Gulf Coast 60

UALR 63, Memphis 60

UCF 53, Liberty 45

UNC-Wilmington 35, Longwood 33

VCU 54, NC A&T 48

Virginia 74, South Florida 67

Virginia Tech 81, Ohio St. 73

W. Carolina 65, Winthrop 57

William & Mary 55, Norfolk St. 44

MIDWEST

Akron 64, UTEP 57

Ball St. 90, Tennessee St. 51

Bowling Green 79, Valparaiso 72

Butler 73, E. Michigan 63

Cincinnati 85, Howard 51

Creighton 75, Vanderbilt 55

E. Illinois 63, Indiana St. 39

Indiana 68, South Dakota 60

Iowa 91, Drake 82

Michigan 76, Southern U. 35

Missouri 67, Illinois 45

Missouri St. 68, SIU-Edwardsville 65

N. Illinois 114, Chicago St. 52

N. Iowa 79, Nebraska-Omaha 50

Purdue 74, Bradley 61

S. Illinois 78, IUPUI 73

Toledo 77, Detroit 60

UMKC 80, Louisiana Tech 70

W. Illinois 85, Furman 78

W. Michigan 69, Florida A&M 50

Wisconsin 96, Evansville 60

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 71, CS Bakersfield 59

Oklahoma St. 89, Oral Roberts 69

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 89, Texas State 62

Texas A&M 70, Prairie View 57

FAR WEST

Arizona 71, N. Arizona 47

BYU 70, N. Colorado 50

Colorado St. 84, Denver 79

Grambling St. 62, Loyola Marymount 61

N. Kentucky 51, Pepperdine 46

New Mexico St. 82, Alcorn St. 64

North Dakota 100, San Francisco 97

Oregon 115, UC Irvine 69

San Diego 83, San Jose St. 79

UC Santa Barbara 63, San Diego St. 58

UNLV 56, Florida 53

Utah 73, Hawaii 48

