By The Associated Press

Saturday, Dec. 22 EAST

Loyola (Md.) 75, Monmouth (NJ) 67

Northeastern 63, Maine 55

SOUTH

Towson 76, Marshall 69

MIDWEST

Xavier 61, New Orleans 45

Advertisement

FAR WEST

Utah Valley 56, UC Riverside 53

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.