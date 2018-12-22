Saturday, Dec. 22 EAST

Liberty 55, Duquesne 51

Loyola (Md.) 75, Monmouth (NJ) 67

Northeastern 63, Maine 55

SOUTH

Auburn 96, Elon 44

Ohio 109, Richmond 58

Syracuse 57, UCF 52

Towson 76, Marshall 69

Tulane 67, Texas State 61

MIDWEST

Jackson St. 72, Ill.-Chicago 57

Minnesota 91, Rhode Island 71

Notre Dame 87, Marquette 63

Xavier 61, New Orleans 45

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 77, SMU 61

Southern Cal 73, Texas-Arlington 61

Texas Tech 75, Texas Southern 55

FAR WEST

Long Beach St. 50, Utah St. 48

Pacific 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 64

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 83, Old Dominion 65

UConn 76, California 66

Utah Valley 56, UC Riverside 53

