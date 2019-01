By The Associated Press

Friday, Dec. 28 EAST

Harvard 80, Rhode Island 47

Rutgers 45, Northwestern 41

SOUTH

Georgia 83, Presbyterian 59

Mississippi 82, North Florida 69

NC A&T 67, FAU 65

North Carolina 85, Howard 63

MIDWEST

Denver 95, Nebraska-Omaha 68

N. Dakota St. 70, Purdue Fort Wayne 54

Purdue 60, Ohio St. 42

Yale 58, Saint Louis 52

Youngstown St. 85, Detroit 59

