Friday, Dec. 28 EAST

Delaware 48, Saint Joseph’s 39

Hartford 54, CCSU 52

Harvard 80, Rhode Island 47

Maryland 77, Penn St. 61

Rutgers 45, Northwestern 41

SOUTH

Charlotte 73, Bethune-Cookman 69

Duke 83, East Carolina 66

Georgia 83, Presbyterian 59

Miami 103, Florida A&M 54

Mississippi 82, North Florida 69

NC A&T 67, FAU 65

North Carolina 85, Howard 63

Tennessee 98, Murray St. 75

MIDWEST

Denver 95, Nebraska-Omaha 68

N. Dakota St. 70, Purdue Fort Wayne 54

Nebraska 70, Michigan 56

Purdue 60, Ohio St. 42

Yale 58, Saint Louis 52

Youngstown St. 85, Detroit 59

