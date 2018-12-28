Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

December 28, 2018 9:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Friday, Dec. 28
EAST

Delaware 48, Saint Joseph’s 39

Hartford 54, CCSU 52

Harvard 80, Rhode Island 47

Maryland 77, Penn St. 61

Advertisement

Rutgers 45, Northwestern 41

SOUTH

Charlotte 73, Bethune-Cookman 69

Duke 83, East Carolina 66

Georgia 83, Presbyterian 59

Miami 103, Florida A&M 54

Mississippi 82, North Florida 69

NC A&T 67, FAU 65

North Carolina 85, Howard 63

Tennessee 98, Murray St. 75

MIDWEST

Denver 95, Nebraska-Omaha 68

N. Dakota St. 70, Purdue Fort Wayne 54

Nebraska 70, Michigan 56

Purdue 60, Ohio St. 42

Yale 58, Saint Louis 52

Youngstown St. 85, Detroit 59

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union