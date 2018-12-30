Army 74, Connecticut College 48
Chattanooga 66, Maine 61
Fordham 61, Middle Tennessee 49
Hartford 84, NJIT 53
Holy Cross 81, Bryant 62
James Madison 57, Robert Morris 36
Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 67
Stony Brook 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 67
Temple 75, La Salle 47
UCF 47, Quinnipiac 45
Campbell 93, Columbia (SC) 46
Cent. Michigan 90, Miami 80
Duke 57, Florida Gulf Coast 41
Florida 70, Charleston Southern 60
Georgia Tech 81, Wofford 40
Houston 61, Southern Miss. 44
Jacksonville 73, FIU 62
LSU 78, South Florida 49
Louisiana-Monroe 70, Arkansas-Monticello 39
Mercer 61, UNC-Asheville 47
Mississippi St. 104, Louisiana-Lafayette 36
NC State 75, Davidson 45
South Carolina 66, Furman 53
Tennessee 84, Belmont 76
Tulane 78, Florida A&M 34
UAB 83, Alabama Huntsville 58
UNC-Wilmington 71, East Carolina 68
Virginia 65, Charlotte 61
Wake Forest 63, Norfolk St. 61
Ball St. 99, Urbana 62
Bowling Green 63, Davis & Elkins 28
Brown 90, Chicago St. 65
Cleveland St. 67, Detroit 49
E. Michigan 53, Northwood (MI) 39
IUPUI 70, N. Kentucky 48
Illinois St. 62, UMKC 55
Indiana St. 79, Davenport 43
Kansas 77, Vermont 36
Michigan St. 84, Iowa 70
Missouri 70, Arkansas St. 50
Missouri St. 48, UALR 44
North Dakota 79, Purdue Fort Wayne 60
Notre Dame 95, Lehigh 68
Oral Roberts 71, Nebraska-Omaha 56
SIU-Edwardsville 64, McKendree 63
South Dakota 67, N. Dakota St. 41
W. Illinois 87, Denver 78
Wichita St. 66, Savannah St. 50
Wright St. 79, Ill.-Chicago 46
Youngstown St. 69, Oakland 55
Arkansas 76, Jackson St. 57
Oklahoma St. 86, Grambling St. 40
UTSA 86, Texas A&M-Kingsville 55
Harvard 85, California 79
New Mexico St. 81, UC Santa Barbara 73
UCLA 72, Southern Cal 65
Utah 76, Colorado 61
___
