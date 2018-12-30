Sunday, Dec. 30 EAST

Army 74, Connecticut College 48

Chattanooga 66, Maine 61

Fordham 61, Middle Tennessee 49

Hartford 84, NJIT 53

Holy Cross 81, Bryant 62

James Madison 57, Robert Morris 36

Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 67

Stony Brook 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 67

Temple 75, La Salle 47

UCF 47, Quinnipiac 45

SOUTH

Campbell 93, Columbia (SC) 46

Cent. Michigan 90, Miami 80

Duke 57, Florida Gulf Coast 41

Florida 70, Charleston Southern 60

Georgia Tech 81, Wofford 40

Houston 61, Southern Miss. 44

Jacksonville 73, FIU 62

LSU 78, South Florida 49

Louisiana-Monroe 70, Arkansas-Monticello 39

Mercer 61, UNC-Asheville 47

Mississippi St. 104, Louisiana-Lafayette 36

NC State 75, Davidson 45

South Carolina 66, Furman 53

Tennessee 84, Belmont 76

Tulane 78, Florida A&M 34

UAB 83, Alabama Huntsville 58

UNC-Wilmington 71, East Carolina 68

Virginia 65, Charlotte 61

Wake Forest 63, Norfolk St. 61

MIDWEST

Ball St. 99, Urbana 62

Bowling Green 63, Davis & Elkins 28

Brown 90, Chicago St. 65

Cleveland St. 67, Detroit 49

E. Illinois 104, Eureka 48

E. Michigan 53, Northwood (MI) 39

IUPUI 70, N. Kentucky 48

Illinois St. 62, UMKC 55

Indiana St. 79, Davenport 43

Kansas 77, Vermont 36

Michigan St. 84, Iowa 70

Missouri 70, Arkansas St. 50

Missouri St. 48, UALR 44

North Dakota 79, Purdue Fort Wayne 60

Notre Dame 95, Lehigh 68

Oral Roberts 71, Nebraska-Omaha 56

SIU-Edwardsville 64, McKendree 63

South Dakota 67, N. Dakota St. 41

W. Illinois 87, Denver 78

Wichita St. 66, Savannah St. 50

Wright St. 79, Ill.-Chicago 46

Youngstown St. 69, Oakland 55

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 76, Jackson St. 57

Oklahoma St. 86, Grambling St. 40

UTSA 86, Texas A&M-Kingsville 55

FAR WEST

Arizona 51, Arizona St. 39

Harvard 85, California 79

New Mexico St. 81, UC Santa Barbara 73

UCLA 72, Southern Cal 65

Utah 76, Colorado 61

Washington St. 79, Washington 76

