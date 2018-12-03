Listen Live Sports

Women’s races in Val d’Isere off because of lack of snow

December 3, 2018 7:42 am
 
VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — The women’s World Cup ski races in Val d’Isere have been canceled because of a lack of snow.

Organizers say the combined, downhill and super-G races scheduled for Dec. 14-16 have been called off following an inspection Monday by the International Ski Federation.

Because of a mild spell at the end of November, the bottom of the Oreiller-Killy course does not have enough snow.

A men’s World Cup giant slalom and slalom are scheduled to go ahead this weekend as scheduled. Those technical races will be held on the Face de Bellevarde slope.

