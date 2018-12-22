Saturday

1. UConn (10-0) at No. 14 California. Next: at No. 6 Baylor, Thursday, Jan. 3.

2. Notre Dame (11-1) beat No. 19 Marquette 87-63. Next: vs. Coppin State, Saturday.

3. Louisville (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Thursday, Jan. 3.

4. Mississippi State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Dec. 30.

5. Maryland (11-0) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Friday.

6. Baylor (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Monday.

7. Oregon (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Friday, Jan. 4.

8. Stanford (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Northridge, Saturday.

9. Tennessee (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Murray State, Friday.

10. N.C. State (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Davidson, Sunday, Dec. 30.

11. Oregon State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Saturday.

12. Texas (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern State, Saturday.

13. Minnesota (10-0) vs. Rhode Island. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Friday.

14. California (8-0) vs. No. 1 UConn. Next: vs. Harvard, Sunday, Dec. 30.

15. Syracuse (10-2) vs. UCF. Next: at Clemson, Thursday, Jan. 3.

16. Iowa (9-2) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Michigan State, Sunday, Dec. 30.

17. Arizona State (9-2) did not play. Next: at Arizona, Sunday, Dec. 30.

18. Kentucky (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Sacred Heart, Saturday.

19. Marquette (9-3) lost to No. 2 Notre Dame 87-63. Next: vs. Providence, Saturday.

20. DePaul (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Saturday.

21. Gonzaga (11-1) did not play. Next: at Loyola Marymount, Saturday.

22. Michigan State (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Iowa, Sunday, Dec. 30.

23. Texas A&M (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Saturday.

24. Miami (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Friday.

25. South Carolina (7-4) did not play. Next: vs. Furman, Sunday, Dec. 30.

