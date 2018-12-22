Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

December 22, 2018 4:41 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday

1. UConn (11-0) beat No. 14 California 76-66. Next: at No. 6 Baylor, Thursday, Jan. 3.

2. Notre Dame (11-1) beat No. 19 Marquette 87-63. Next: vs. Coppin State, Saturday.

3. Louisville (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Thursday, Jan. 3.

4. Mississippi State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday, Dec. 30.

Advertisement

5. Maryland (11-0) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Friday.

6. Baylor (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Monday.

7. Oregon (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Friday, Jan. 4.

8. Stanford (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Northridge, Saturday.

9. Tennessee (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Murray State, Friday.

10. N.C. State (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Davidson, Sunday, Dec. 30.

11. Oregon State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Saturday.

12. Texas (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern State, Saturday.

13. Minnesota (10-0) vs. Rhode Island. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Friday.

14. California (8-1) lost to No. 1 UConn 76-66. Next: vs. Harvard, Sunday, Dec. 30.

15. Syracuse (10-2) vs. UCF. Next: at Clemson, Thursday, Jan. 3.

16. Iowa (9-2) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Michigan State, Sunday, Dec. 30.

17. Arizona State (9-2) did not play. Next: at Arizona, Sunday, Dec. 30.

18. Kentucky (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Sacred Heart, Saturday.

19. Marquette (9-3) lost to No. 2 Notre Dame 87-63. Next: vs. Providence, Saturday.

20. DePaul (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Saturday.

21. Gonzaga (11-1) did not play. Next: at Loyola Marymount, Saturday.

22. Michigan State (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Iowa, Sunday, Dec. 30.

23. Texas A&M (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Saturday.

24. Miami (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Friday.

25. South Carolina (7-4) did not play. Next: vs. Furman, Sunday, Dec. 30.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama