Tuesday

1. UConn (8-0) beat Saint Louis 98-42. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Saturday.

2. Notre Dame (7-1) did not play. Next: at Toledo, Saturday.

3. Oregon (7-0) did not play. Next: at Michigan State, Sunday.

4. Baylor (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Morehead State, Wednesday, Dec. 12.

5. Louisville (8-0) at UT Martin. Next: vs. No. 19 Kentucky, Sunday.

6. Mississippi State (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Marquette, Thursday.

7. Maryland (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. James Madison, Saturday.

8. Oregon State (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Sunday.

9. Tennessee (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stetson, Wednesday.

10. N.C. State (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Hampton, Wednesday.

11. Stanford (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Baylor, Saturday, Dec. 15.

12. Texas (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Tennessee, Sunday.

13. California (7-0) did not play. Next: at Saint Mary’s, Saturday.

14. Minnesota (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Incarnate Word, Wednesday.

15. Syracuse (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Wednesday.

16. Iowa (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Wednesday.

17. Arizona State (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southern University, Friday.

18. Marquette (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Mississippi State, Thursday.

19. Kentucky (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Rhode Island, Thursday.

20. DePaul (5-3) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Wednesday.

21. Drake (8-1) beat Clarke 91-43. Next: at South Dakota State, Saturday.

22. South Carolina (4-4) did not play. Next: vs. Appalachian State, Wednesday.

23. Missouri (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. UMKC, Thursday.

24. Gonzaga (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Sunday.

25. Miami (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. New Orleans, Sunday.

