1. UConn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Saturday.
2. Notre Dame (7-1) did not play. Next: at Toledo, Saturday.
3. Oregon (7-0) did not play. Next: at Michigan State, Sunday.
4. Baylor (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Morehead State, Wednesday, Dec. 12.
5. Louisville (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Kentucky, Sunday.
6. Mississippi State (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Marquette, Thursday.
7. Maryland (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. James Madison, Saturday.
8. Oregon State (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Sunday.
9. Tennessee (6-0) vs. Stetson. Next: at No. 12 Texas, Sunday.
10. N.C. State (9-0) beat Hampton 83-51. Next: at Georgetown, Saturday.
11. Stanford (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Baylor, Saturday, Dec. 15.
12. Texas (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Tennessee, Sunday.
13. California (7-0) did not play. Next: at Saint Mary’s, Saturday.
14. Minnesota (7-0) vs. Incarnate Word. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.
15. Syracuse (7-2) vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore. Next: vs. Niagara, Monday, Dec. 17.
16. Iowa (6-2) vs. Iowa State. Next: vs. IUPUI, Saturday.
17. Arizona State (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southern University, Friday.
18. Marquette (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Mississippi State, Thursday.
19. Kentucky (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Rhode Island, Thursday.
20. DePaul (5-3) vs. Northwestern. Next: at Oklahoma, Sunday.
21. Drake (8-1) did not play. Next: at South Dakota State, Saturday.
22. South Carolina (4-4) vs. Appalachian State. Next: at Duke, Sunday.
23. Missouri (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. UMKC, Thursday.
24. Gonzaga (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Sunday.
25. Miami (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. New Orleans, Sunday.
