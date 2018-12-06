Listen Live Sports

Women’s Top 25 Fared

December 6, 2018
 
1. UConn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Saturday.

2. Notre Dame (7-1) did not play. Next: at Toledo, Saturday.

3. Oregon (7-0) did not play. Next: at Michigan State, Sunday.

4. Baylor (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Morehead State, Wednesday, Dec. 12.

5. Louisville (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Kentucky, Sunday.

6. Mississippi State (8-0) vs. No. 18 Marquette. Next: at Southern Mississippi, Friday, Dec. 14.

7. Maryland (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. James Madison, Saturday.

8. Oregon State (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Sunday.

9. Tennessee (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Texas, Sunday.

10. N.C. State (9-0) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Saturday.

11. Stanford (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Baylor, Saturday, Dec. 15.

12. Texas (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Tennessee, Sunday.

13. California (7-0) did not play. Next: at Saint Mary’s, Saturday.

14. Minnesota (8-0) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.

15. Syracuse (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Niagara, Monday, Dec. 17.

16. Iowa (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. IUPUI, Saturday.

17. Arizona State (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southern University, Friday.

18. Marquette (6-1) at No. 6 Mississippi State. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

19. Kentucky (9-0) beat Rhode Island 75-52. Next: at No. 5 Louisville, Sunday.

20. DePaul (6-3) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Sunday.

21. Drake (8-1) did not play. Next: at South Dakota State, Saturday.

22. South Carolina (5-4) did not play. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

23. Missouri (6-2) vs. UMKC. Next: at Saint Louis, Sunday.

24. Gonzaga (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Sunday.

25. Miami (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. New Orleans, Sunday.

