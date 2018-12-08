Listen Live Sports

Woodland, Hoffman shoot 64 for share of QBE Shootout lead

December 8, 2018 5:14 pm
 
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Gary Woodland and Charley Hoffman shot an 8-under 64 in modified alternate-shot play Saturday for a share of the lead in the QBE Shootout.

Woodland and Hoffman birdied the final three holes to match the teams of Emiliano Grillo-Graeme McDowell and Brian Harman-Patton Kizzire at 19-under 125, with a better-ball round left at Tiburon Golf Club.

Grillo-McDowell and Harman-Kizzire, tied for lead with Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Na at 59 after the first-round scramble, each shot 66. Na and DeChambeau were a stroke back after a 67.

Luke List and Charles Howell III shot 66 to get to 17 under, and LPGA Tour player Lexi Thompson and Tony Finau were another stroke back after a 67. Defending champions Steve Stricker and Sean’ O’Hair were 15 under after a 67.

