Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wormley, Buie lead Hofstra past Rosemont 107-54

December 22, 2018 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Kenny Wormley had career highs of 20 points and six steals and Desure Buie notched his first career double-double as Hofstra routed Division III-member Rosemont College 107-54 on Saturday for its seventh straight victory.

Wormley knocked down 8 of 16 shots as the Pride (10-3) shot 53 percent from the floor. Buie finished with 13 points and tied his career high with 10 assists, while Jacquil Taylor added a career-high 18 points. Taylor, who was coming off his first career double-double, made all seven of his shots from the floor, hit 4 of 4 at the free-throw line and grabbed seven rebounds. Justin Wright-Foreman, who came in averaging 25.7 points per game, scored 14 on 5-of-10 shooting.

The Pride trailed 5-4 in the early going, but Tareq Coburn had a layup and Wright-Foreman and Buie sank 3-pointers in an 8-0 run and Hofstra never looked back. The Pride led 62-22 at halftime.

Basil Thompson topped the Ravens with 11 points. Rosemont hit just 20 of 60 shots (33 percent), including 3 of 23 from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama