Wright-Foreman helps Hofstra to 9th straight win, 89-75

December 30, 2018 6:23 pm
 
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 34 points, leading five into double figures and Hofstra defeated Drexel 89-75 on Sunday, winning a second straight in conference play and nine in a row overall.

Wright-Foreman scored 30 points or better for the fourth time this season, was 11 of 17 from the floor with five 3-pointers and converted 7 of 9 foul shots. Desure Buie added 15 points and 10 assists, his second career double-double. Eli Pemberton, Jacquil Taylor and Tareq Coleman chipped in 13, 12 and 11 points, respectively for Hofstra (12-3, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association). The Pride suited up just eight players and shot 60 percent from the floor.

Troy Harper scored 22 to lead Drexel (6-9, 0-2).

The Dragons chopped a 22-point Hofstra lead down to six when Coletrane Washington banged home a jumper and a trey with 8:40 to play.

Pemberton sparked a 13-1 run that pushed the lead back to 18 and the Pride coasted the final 4:14.

The victory was the 100th at Hofstra for coach Joe Mihalich.

