Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wright-Foreman scores 30, leads Hofstra over Monmouth 75-73

December 5, 2018 9:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 30 points that included a game-winning 3-point play with 16 seconds left to give Hofstra a 75-73 victory over Monmouth on Wednesday night.

Hofstra (6-3) won its third straight while Monmouth (0-10) remains winless.

Ray Salnave made two layups between Desure Buie’s 3-pointer and Monmouth led 73-72 with 31 seconds to go. Wright-Foreman scored, and following a timeout, Louie Pillari missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Wright-Foreman was 10 of 23 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Eli Pemberton added 14 points for the Pride. Buie hit two key 3-pointers in the second half and finished with nine points.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Salnave scored 22 points and Deion Hammond had 14 for Monmouth. The duo made seven of the Hawks’ eight 3-pointers.

There were two ties and five lead changes in the final four minutes.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus