Wright-Foreman with 24 points leads Hofstra past Rider 89-73

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 24 points with six assists and Hofstra beat Rider 89-73 on Saturday.

Wright-Foreman was 10 of 19 from the field including three from long range for the Pride (7-3). Tareq Coburn added 19 points and eight rebounds, Desure Buie had 14 points and six assists and Eli Pemberton had 12 points with seven rebounds and five assists.

Hofstra trailed through much of the first half and was down by one when a Pemberton steal led to a Coburn layup and a 34-33 edge with four minutes left. A layup by Pemberton and a Jalen Ray 3-pointer made it 44-39 at the break.

Rider kept pace through most of the second half but failed to score in the final three minutes, allowing Coburn and Jacquil Taylor to trade dunks in the final minute to cap the scoring.

Stevie Jordan scored 17 points to lead the Broncs (2-3). Dimencio Vaughn added 16 points and five boards.

