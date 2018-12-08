Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wright-Foreman with 24 points leads Hofstra past Rider 89-73

December 8, 2018 7:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 24 points with six assists and Hofstra beat Rider 89-73 on Saturday.

Wright-Foreman was 10 of 19 from the field including three from long range for the Pride (7-3). Tareq Coburn added 19 points and eight rebounds, Desure Buie had 14 points and six assists and Eli Pemberton had 12 points with seven rebounds and five assists.

Hofstra trailed through much of the first half and was down by one when a Pemberton steal led to a Coburn layup and a 34-33 edge with four minutes left. A layup by Pemberton and a Jalen Ray 3-pointer made it 44-39 at the break.

Rider kept pace through most of the second half but failed to score in the final three minutes, allowing Coburn and Jacquil Taylor to trade dunks in the final minute to cap the scoring.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Stevie Jordan scored 17 points to lead the Broncs (2-3). Dimencio Vaughn added 16 points and five boards.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans