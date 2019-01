WTA Shenzhen Open Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday At Longgang Tennis Center Shenzhen, China Purse: $750,000 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (8), Russia, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-0, 6-1.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Luksika Kumkhum, Thailand, 6-3, 6-3.

Wang Yafan, China, def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-0.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-3, 6-3.

Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Pauline Parmentier, France, def. Zheng Saisai (6), China, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Lidziya Marozava (1), Belarus, def. Chen Jiahui and Wang Dan Ni, China, 6-2, 6-4.

Irina Bara, Romania, and Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

