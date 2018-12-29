Yetna helps South Flordia hold off Fairleigh Dickinson

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alexis Yetna finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season and South Florida held off Fairleigh Dickinson 60-54 on Saturday.

Yetna hit 6 of 9 shots, snagged seven of his boards off the offensive glass, and added two blocked shots and two assists for the Bulls (10-2). Justin Brown hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 with six rebounds as USF won the battle of the boards 47-24. David Collins pitched in with 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Knights (5-7) trailed 33-23 at halftime after sinking just 9 of 33 shots (27 percent). But FDU shot 54 percent after intermission, while holding the Bulls to 26 percent shooting, and used Kaleb Bishop’s 3-pointer and two free throws and a basket by Darnell Edge to take a 46-43 lead with 8:40 left to play. Yetna’s layup put the Bulls up 50-48 with 6:57 remaining and USF scored its final 10 points at the free-throw line to preserve the victory.

Edge and Bishop topped Fairleigh Dickinson with 13 points apiece. Bishop added eight rebounds.

USF sank 17 of 30 free throws, while the Knights hit 4 of 5.

