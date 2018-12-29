Listen Live Sports

Young’s game-winner lifts Wyoming past Dixie State 65-63

December 29, 2018 8:21 pm
 
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A 3-pointer from Trace Young at the buzzer lifted short-handed Wyoming to a 65-63 victory over Division II Dixie State on Saturday, breaking a slide of three straight losses.

Young made four treys as he and Justin James scored 16 points each for Wyoming (4-9), which saw two more players lost to injury prior to the game. Guards Jake Hendricks (knee) and Tariq Johnson (fatigue) joined Hunter Maldonado (back) and Austin Mueller (knee) on the DL. Nyaires Redding has been suspended and Lwal Dung recently left the team to return to Australia.

Wade Miller led the Trailblazers with 18 points, Andre Wilson added 12.

Wyoming scored the first six points but Dixie State caught up at 13-12 and the game was tight the rest of the way with 11 ties and 12 lead changes.

The Cowboys took advantage of 26 fouls, converting 22 of 29 at the line.

