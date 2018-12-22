Listen Live Sports

Yule wins slalom after Hirscher and Kristoffersen straddle

December 22, 2018 2:00 pm
 
MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Swiss skier Daniel Yule claimed his first World Cup victory when first-run leaders Marcel Hirscher and Henrik Kristoffersen straddled gates in the second leg of a night slalom on Saturday.

Yule finished 0.34 seconds ahead of Marco Schwarz of Austria and 0.50 ahead of Olympic bronze medalist Michael Matt of Austria.

Yule, who stood fourth after the first run, was able to successfully navigate the bumpy turns on the upper portion of the steep Canalone Miramonti course.

Kristoffersen straddled just three gates into his second run, and Hirscher didn’t make it much further.

Yule’s only previous podium results were two third-place finishes in slaloms in Kitzbuehel and Schladming, Austria, last season.

Hirscher, who won the opening two slaloms of the season, kept the discipline and overall World Cup lead.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

