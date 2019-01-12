Listen Live Sports

12-year-old boy charged in slaying of South Texas boxer

January 25, 2019 10:56 pm
 
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a boxer at the victim’s South Texas home.

Uvalde police said Thursday that the boy is charged in the slaying of John Duane VanMeter and is being held at a juvenile detention center.

VanMeter’s girlfriend called 911 Wednesday evening saying someone had broken into their home, and police found the man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police Chief Daniel Rodriquez says police are trying to determine a motive.

VanMeter’s trainer, David Hernandez, who runs Tree City Boxing Club in Uvalde, described VanMeter as a man with a “heart of gold and an amazing spirit.” He was known as “The California Kid.”

The Uvalde school district said the juvenile was a student there.

