The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
19-0 start carries No. 21 South Carolina women by Gators

January 10, 2019 9:34 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Bianca Cuevas-Moore hit four 3-pointers, two as South Carolina opened the game with a 19-0 run, and scored 16 points to lead the No. 21 Gamecocks to their seventh-straight win, 71-40 over Florida on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (11-4, 3-0 Southeastern Conference), missed their first two shots and then hit eight straight, while the Gators (4-12, 0-3) were missing their first seven and 10 of their first 11. Funda Nakkasoglu ended the drought with a layup at the 3:51 mark.

South Carolina led 24-9 after one quarter and after an even second quarter the Gators shot just 21 percent (6 of 28) in the second half.

Alexis Jennings had 13 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan 11 points and Tyasha Harris 10 with eight assists.

Kiara Smith led Florida with 13 points.

Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

