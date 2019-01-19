Listen Live Sports

2018-19 Bowl Glance

January 19, 2019 6:03 pm
 
Saturday, Dec. 15
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta

N.C. A&T 24, Alcorn State 22

Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.

Tulane 41, Louisiana-Lafayette 24

New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque

Utah State 52, North Texas 13

Las Vegas Bowl

Fresno State 31, Arizona State 20

Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.

Georgia Southern 23, Eastern Michigan 21

New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian State 45, Middle Tennessee 13

Tuesday, Dec. 18
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

UAB 37, Northern Illinois 13

Wednesday, Dec. 19
Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Ohio 27, San Diego State 0

Thursday, Dec. 20
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Marshall 38, South Florida 20

Friday, Dec. 21
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau

FIU 35, Toledo 32

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise

BYU 49, Western Michigan 18

Saturday, Dec. 22
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Wake Forest 37, Memphis 34

Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas

Army 70, Houston 14

Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.

Troy 42, Buffalo 32

Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu

Louisiana Tech 31, Hawaii 14

Wednesday, Dec. 26
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas

Boston College vs. Boise State, ccd., weather

Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit

Minnesota 34, Georgia Tech 10

Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix

TCU 10, California 7, OT

Thursday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.

Duke 56, Temple 27

Pinstripe Bowl
New York

Wisconsin 35, Miami 3

Texas Bowl
Houston

Baylor 45, Vanderbilt 38

Friday, Dec. 28
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.

Auburn 63, Purdue 14

Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.

Syracuse 34, West Virginia 18

Alamo Bowl
San Antonio

Washington State 28, Iowa State 26

Saturday, Dec. 29
Peach Bowl
Atlanta

Florida 41, Michigan 15

Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.

Virginia 28, South Carolina 0

Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.

Nevada 16, Arkansas State 13, OT

Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas

CFP Semifinal, Clemson 30, Notre Dame 3

Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.

CFP Semifinal, Alabama 45, Oklahoma 34

Monday, Dec. 31
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.

Cincinnati 35, Virginia Tech 31

Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas

Stanford 14, Pittsburgh 13

Redbox Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.

Oregon 7, Michigan State 6

Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.

Oklahoma State 38, Missouri 33

Holiday Bowl
San Diego

Northwestern 31, Utah 20

Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.

Texas A&M 52, NC State 13

Tuesday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.

Iowa 27, Mississippi State 22

Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.

Kentucky 27, Penn State 24

Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.

LSU 40, UCF 32

Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.

Ohio State 28, Washington 23

Sugar Bowl
New Orleans

Texas 28, Georgia 21

Monday, Jan. 7
College Football Championship
Santa Clara, Calif.

Clemson 44, Alabama 16

Saturday, Jan. 19
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.

West 21, East 17

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.

American vs. National, 5 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 26
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

