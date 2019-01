By The Associated Press

Final 2018 Season Conference W L Pct. Conference USA 4 2 .667 Independents 2 1 .667 Mountain West 3 2 .600 Sun Belt 3 2 .600 Big 12 4 3 .571 Big Ten 5 4 .556 Atlantic Coast 6 5 .545 Southeastern 6 6 .500 Pac-12 3 4 .429 American Athletic 2 5 .286 Mid-American 1 5 .167

