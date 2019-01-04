2018 AP All-Pro Team

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press 2018 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Flex — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — J.J. Watt, Houston; Khalil Mack, Chicago

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia

Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks — Kyle Fuller, Chicago; Stephon Gilmore, New England

Safeties — Eddie Jackson, Chicago; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive Back — Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Michael Dickson, Seattle

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, New York Jets

Punt Returner — Tarik Cohen, Chicago

Special Teamer — Adrian Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback — Drew Brees, New Orleans

Running Back — Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Left Tackle — Duane Brown, Seattle, and Terron Armstead, New Orleans

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Center — Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Von Miller, Denver; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans, and Myles Garrett, Cleveland, and Danielle Hunter, Minnesota

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; J.J. Watt, Houston

Linebackers — Von Miller, Denver; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas

Cornerbacks — Byron Jones, Dallas; Xavien Howard, Miami

Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Harrison Smith, Minnesota.

Defensive Back — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants

Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, New England

Punt Returner — Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers

Special Teamer — Cory Littlejohn, Los Angeles Rams

