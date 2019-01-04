Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2018 AP All-Pro Team

January 4, 2019 12:43 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press 2018 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Flex — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

        Up-to-date news on the federal government's partial shutdown. Follow our complete coverage.

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — J.J. Watt, Houston; Khalil Mack, Chicago

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia

Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks — Kyle Fuller, Chicago; Stephon Gilmore, New England

Safeties — Eddie Jackson, Chicago; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive Back — Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Michael Dickson, Seattle

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, New York Jets

Punt Returner — Tarik Cohen, Chicago

Special Teamer — Adrian Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers

SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE

Quarterback — Drew Brees, New Orleans

Running Back — Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Left Tackle — Duane Brown, Seattle, and Terron Armstead, New Orleans

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Center — Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Von Miller, Denver; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans, and Myles Garrett, Cleveland, and Danielle Hunter, Minnesota

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; J.J. Watt, Houston

Linebackers — Von Miller, Denver; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas

Cornerbacks — Byron Jones, Dallas; Xavien Howard, Miami

Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Harrison Smith, Minnesota.

Defensive Back — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants

Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, New England

Punt Returner — Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers

Special Teamer — Cory Littlejohn, Los Angeles Rams

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP — NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State