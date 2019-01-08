2018 Final Baseball Payrolls

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2018 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

Boston $230,396,923 San Francisco 209,569,206 Chicago Cubs 198,733,661 L.A. Dodgers 195,741,355 Washington 184,734,387 N.Y. Yankees 182,692,585 L.A. Angels 176,725,865 St. Louis 165,792,867 Houston 163,824,115 Seattle 161,832,831 Toronto 157,226,219 N.Y. Mets 152,098,346 Texas 148,309,909 Colorado 147,574,463 Cleveland 146,108,675 Baltimore 136,940,695 Detroit 133,020,546 Arizona 132,955,497 Minnesota 131,186,562 Atlanta 126,979,738 Kansas City 126,623,310 Milwaukee 108,085,307 Philadelphia 106,717,475 Cincinnati 101,177,169 San Diego 99,367,500 Pittsburgh 90,579,541 Miami 90,476,643 Oakland 78,454,865 Chicago White Sox 71,604,110 Tampa Bay 71,511,584 Total 4,227,041,948

