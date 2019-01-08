2018 Final Baseball Payrolls

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2018 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.
|Boston
|$230,396,923
|San Francisco
|209,569,206
|Chicago Cubs
|198,733,661
|L.A. Dodgers
|195,741,355
|Washington
|184,734,387
|N.Y. Yankees
|182,692,585
|L.A. Angels
|176,725,865
|St. Louis
|165,792,867
|Houston
|163,824,115
|Seattle
|161,832,831
|Toronto
|157,226,219
|N.Y. Mets
|152,098,346
|Texas
|148,309,909
|Colorado
|147,574,463
|Cleveland
|146,108,675
|Baltimore
|136,940,695
|Detroit
|133,020,546
|Arizona
|132,955,497
|Minnesota
|131,186,562
|Atlanta
|126,979,738
|Kansas City
|126,623,310
|Milwaukee
|108,085,307
|Philadelphia
|106,717,475
|Cincinnati
|101,177,169
|San Diego
|99,367,500
|Pittsburgh
|90,579,541
|Miami
|90,476,643
|Oakland
|78,454,865
|Chicago White Sox
|71,604,110
|Tampa Bay
|71,511,584
|Total
|4,227,041,948
