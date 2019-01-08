Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2018 Final Baseball Payrolls

January 8, 2019 2:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2018 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

Boston $230,396,923
San Francisco 209,569,206
Chicago Cubs 198,733,661
L.A. Dodgers 195,741,355
Washington 184,734,387
N.Y. Yankees 182,692,585
L.A. Angels 176,725,865
St. Louis 165,792,867
Houston 163,824,115
Seattle 161,832,831
Toronto 157,226,219
N.Y. Mets 152,098,346
Texas 148,309,909
Colorado 147,574,463
Cleveland 146,108,675
Baltimore 136,940,695
Detroit 133,020,546
Arizona 132,955,497
Minnesota 131,186,562
Atlanta 126,979,738
Kansas City 126,623,310
Milwaukee 108,085,307
Philadelphia 106,717,475
Cincinnati 101,177,169
San Diego 99,367,500
Pittsburgh 90,579,541
Miami 90,476,643
Oakland 78,454,865
Chicago White Sox 71,604,110
Tampa Bay 71,511,584
Total 4,227,041,948

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane