2019 Hall of Fame Finalists

January 4, 2019 10:37 am
 
Modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019:

Tony Gonzalez, TE — 1997-2008 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009-2013 Atlanta Falcons

Isaac Bruce, WR — 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers

Edgerrin James, RB — 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks

Ed Reed, FS — 2002-2012 Baltimore Ravens, 2013 New York Jets, 2013 Houston Texans

Steve Atwater, S — 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets

Champ Bailey, CB — 1999-2003 Washington Redskins, 2004-2013 Denver Broncos

Ty Law, CB —1995-2004 New England Patriots, 2005, 2008 New York Jets, 2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009 Denver Broncos

John Lynch, FS — 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

Tony Boselli, T — 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)

Steve Hutchinson, G —2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans

Alan Faneca, G — 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

Kevin Mawae, C/G — 1994-97 Seattle Seahawks, 1998-2005 New York Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee Titans

Richard Seymour, DE/DT — 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

Don Coryell, Coach — 1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals, 1978-1986 San Diego Chargers

Tom Flores, Coach —’ 1979-1987 Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, 1992-94 Seattle Seahawks

Contributor Finalist

Pat Bowlen, Owner — 1984-Present Denver Broncos

Gil Brandt, Vice President of Player Personnel, 1960-1988 Dallas Cowboys; Contributor, 1995-present at NFL.com.

Senior Finalists

Johnny Robinson, S — 1960-1971 Dallas Texans/Kansas City Chiefs.

