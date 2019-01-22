Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2019 Hall of Fame Voting

January 22, 2019 6:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
425 votes cast, 319 needed

x-Mariano Rivera 425 (100.0); x-Roy Halladay 363 (85.4); Edgar Martinez 363 (85.4); Mike Mussina 326 (76.7); Curt Schilling 259 (60.9); Roger Clemens 253 (59.5); Barry Bonds 251 (59.1); Larry Walker 232 (54.6); Omar Vizquel 182 (42.8); Fred McGriff 169 (39.8); Manny Ramirez 97 (22.8); Jeff Kent 77 (18.1); Billy Wagner 71 (16.7); x-Todd Helton 70 (16.5); Scott Rolen 73 (17.2); Gary Sheffield 58 (13.6); x-Andy Pettitte 42 (9.9); Sammy Sosa 36 (8.5); Andruw Jones 32 (7.5).

Received fewer than 22 votes (less than 5 percent): x-Michael Young 9 (2.1); x-Lance Berkman 5 (1.2); x-Miguel Tejada 5 (1.2); x-Roy Oswalt 4 (0.9); x-Placido Polanco 2 (0.5); x-Rick Ankiel 0; x-Jason Bay 0; x-Freddy Garcia 0; x-Jon Garland 0; x-Travis Hafner 0; x-Ted Lilly 0; x-Derek Lowe 0; x-Darren Oliver 0; x-Juan Pierre 0; x-Vernon Wells 0; x-Kevin Youkilis 0.

x-first year on ballot

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference