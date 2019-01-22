2019 Hall of Fame Voting

425 votes cast, 319 needed

x-Mariano Rivera 425 (100.0); x-Roy Halladay 363 (85.4); Edgar Martinez 363 (85.4); Mike Mussina 326 (76.7); Curt Schilling 259 (60.9); Roger Clemens 253 (59.5); Barry Bonds 251 (59.1); Larry Walker 232 (54.6); Omar Vizquel 182 (42.8); Fred McGriff 169 (39.8); Manny Ramirez 97 (22.8); Jeff Kent 77 (18.1); Billy Wagner 71 (16.7); x-Todd Helton 70 (16.5); Scott Rolen 73 (17.2); Gary Sheffield 58 (13.6); x-Andy Pettitte 42 (9.9); Sammy Sosa 36 (8.5); Andruw Jones 32 (7.5).

Received fewer than 22 votes (less than 5 percent): x-Michael Young 9 (2.1); x-Lance Berkman 5 (1.2); x-Miguel Tejada 5 (1.2); x-Roy Oswalt 4 (0.9); x-Placido Polanco 2 (0.5); x-Rick Ankiel 0; x-Jason Bay 0; x-Freddy Garcia 0; x-Jon Garland 0; x-Travis Hafner 0; x-Ted Lilly 0; x-Derek Lowe 0; x-Darren Oliver 0; x-Juan Pierre 0; x-Vernon Wells 0; x-Kevin Youkilis 0.

x-first year on ballot

