2019 NFL Draft Order

January 18, 2019 2:10 pm
 
At Nashville, Tenn.
April 25-27
First Round
Opponents
W L T Pct W L T Pct
1. Arizona Cardinals 3 13 0 .188 134 120 2 .527
2. San Francisco 49ers 4 12 0 .250 128 126 2 .504
3. New York Jets 4 12 0 .250 128 125 3 .506
4. Oakland Raiders 4 12 0 .250 139 115 2 .547
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 11 0 .313 133 121 2 .523
6. New York Giants 5 11 0 .313 135 121 0 .527
7. Jacksonville Jaguars 5 11 0 .313 140 115 1 .549
8. Detroit Lions 6 10 0 .375 127 125 4 .504
9. Buffalo Bills 6 10 0 .375 133 121 2 .523
10. Denver Broncos 6 10 0 .375 133 121 2 .523
11. Cincinnati Bengals 6 10 0 .375 135 117 4 .535
12. Green Bay Packers 6 9 1 .406 124 130 2 .488
13. Miami Dolphins 7 9 0 .438 119 135 2 .469
14. Atlanta Falcons 7 9 0 .438 122 131 3 .482
15. Washington Redskins 7 9 0 .438 124 131 1 .486
16. Carolina Panthers 7 9 0 .438 129 125 2 .508
17. Cleveland Browns 7 8 1 .469 131 123 2 .516
18. Minnesota Vikings 8 7 1 .531 128 126 2 .504
19. Tennessee Titans 9 7 0 .563 133 123 0 .520
20. Pittsburgh Steelers 9 6 1 .594 128 126 2 .504
21. Seattle Seahawks 10 6 0 .625 123 131 2 .484
22. Baltimore Ravens 10 6 0 .625 125 127 4 .496
23. Houston Texans 11 5 0 .688 120 135 1 .471
24. Oakland (from Chicago) 12 4 0 .750 108 144 4 .430
25. Philadelphia Eagles 9 7 0 .563 132 123 1 .518
26. Indianapolis Colts 10 6 0 .625 119 137 0 .465
27. Oakland (from Dallas) 10 6 0 .625 125 131 0 .488
28. Los Angeles Chargers 12 4 0 .750 121 133 2 .477
29. New England Patriots-x 11 5 0 .688 122 131 3 .482
30. Kansas City Chiefs-x 12 4 0 .750 122 132 2 .480
31. Los Angeles Rams-x 13 3 0 .813 122 132 2 .480
32. Green Bay (from New Orleans)-x 13 3 0 .813 122 131 3 .482

x-Subject to Playoffs

The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the following procedures:

A — The winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.

B — The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

C — The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

D — The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs select 21st through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

