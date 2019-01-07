Listen Live Sports

2019 Presidents Cup Standings

January 7, 2019 1:11 pm
 
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through Jan. 6
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Xander Schauffele 4,128
2. Bryson DeChambeau 4,020
3. Justin Thomas 3,834
4. Brooks Koepka 3,591
5. Dustin Johnson 3,470
6. Tony Finau 3,026
7. Gary Woodland 2,848
8. Webb Simpson 2,747
9. Patrick Cantlay 2,547
10. Charles Howell III 2,240
11. Bubba Watson 2,126
12. Rickie Fowler 2,092
13. Patrick Reed 2,007
14. Matt Kuchar 1,979
15. Billy Horschel 1,953
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 88.27
2. Cameron Smith AUS 71.91
3. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 66.63
4. Abraham Ancer MEX 66.31
5. Haotong Li CHN 54.68
6. Shugo Imahira JPN 52.29
7. Shaun Norris RSA 51.73
8. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 49.90
9. Emiliano Grillo ARG 47.24
10. Yuki Inamori JPN 41.77
11. Jason Day AUS 38.98
12. Lucas Herbert AUS 35.44
13. Ashun Wu CHN 33.64
14. C.T. Pan TPE 33.14
15. Danny Lee NZL 32.31

