2019 Presidents Cup Standings

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Dec. 12-15, 2019
|Through Jan. 6
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Xander Schauffele
|4,128
|2. Bryson DeChambeau
|4,020
|3. Justin Thomas
|3,834
|4. Brooks Koepka
|3,591
|5. Dustin Johnson
|3,470
|6. Tony Finau
|3,026
|7. Gary Woodland
|2,848
|8. Webb Simpson
|2,747
|9. Patrick Cantlay
|2,547
|10. Charles Howell III
|2,240
|11. Bubba Watson
|2,126
|12. Rickie Fowler
|2,092
|13. Patrick Reed
|2,007
|14. Matt Kuchar
|1,979
|15. Billy Horschel
|1,953
|International
|1. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|88.27
|2. Cameron Smith
|AUS
|71.91
|3. Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|66.63
|4. Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|66.31
|5. Haotong Li
|CHN
|54.68
|6. Shugo Imahira
|JPN
|52.29
|7. Shaun Norris
|RSA
|51.73
|8. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|49.90
|9. Emiliano Grillo
|ARG
|47.24
|10. Yuki Inamori
|JPN
|41.77
|11. Jason Day
|AUS
|38.98
|12. Lucas Herbert
|AUS
|35.44
|13. Ashun Wu
|CHN
|33.64
|14. C.T. Pan
|TPE
|33.14
|15. Danny Lee
|NZL
|32.31
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.