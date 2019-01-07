2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through Jan. 6 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Xander Schauffele 4,128 2. Bryson DeChambeau 4,020 3. Justin Thomas 3,834 4. Brooks Koepka 3,591 5. Dustin Johnson 3,470 6. Tony Finau 3,026 7. Gary Woodland 2,848 8. Webb Simpson 2,747 9. Patrick Cantlay 2,547 10. Charles Howell III 2,240 11. Bubba Watson 2,126 12. Rickie Fowler 2,092 13. Patrick Reed 2,007 14. Matt Kuchar 1,979 15. Billy Horschel 1,953 International 1. Marc Leishman AUS 88.27 2. Cameron Smith AUS 71.91 3. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 66.63 4. Abraham Ancer MEX 66.31 5. Haotong Li CHN 54.68 6. Shugo Imahira JPN 52.29 7. Shaun Norris RSA 51.73 8. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 49.90 9. Emiliano Grillo ARG 47.24 10. Yuki Inamori JPN 41.77 11. Jason Day AUS 38.98 12. Lucas Herbert AUS 35.44 13. Ashun Wu CHN 33.64 14. C.T. Pan TPE 33.14 15. Danny Lee NZL 32.31

