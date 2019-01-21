2019 Presidents Cup Standings

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Dec. 12-15, 2019
|Through Jan. 20
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Bryson DeChambeau
|4,160
|2. Xander Schauffele
|4,128
|3. Justin Thomas
|3,934
|4. Brooks Koepka
|3,591
|5. Dustin Johnson
|3,470
|6. Tony Finau
|3,026
|7. Matt Kuchar
|2,979
|8. Gary Woodland
|2,852
|9. Webb Simpson
|2,747
|10. Patrick Cantlay
|2,697
|11. Charles Howell III
|2,444
|12. Phil Mickelson
|2,321
|13. Andrew Putnam
|2,164
|14. Bubba Watson
|2,126
|15. Patrick Reed
|2,122
