2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through Jan. 20 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Bryson DeChambeau 4,160 2. Xander Schauffele 4,128 3. Justin Thomas 3,934 4. Brooks Koepka 3,591 5. Dustin Johnson 3,470 6. Tony Finau 3,026 7. Matt Kuchar 2,979 8. Gary Woodland 2,852 9. Webb Simpson 2,747 10. Patrick Cantlay 2,697 11. Charles Howell III 2,444 12. Phil Mickelson 2,321 13. Andrew Putnam 2,164 14. Bubba Watson 2,126 15. Patrick Reed 2,122

