The Associated Press
 
2019 Presidents Cup Standings

January 21, 2019 9:11 am
 
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through Jan. 20
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Bryson DeChambeau 4,160
2. Xander Schauffele 4,128
3. Justin Thomas 3,934
4. Brooks Koepka 3,591
5. Dustin Johnson 3,470
6. Tony Finau 3,026
7. Matt Kuchar 2,979
8. Gary Woodland 2,852
9. Webb Simpson 2,747
10. Patrick Cantlay 2,697
11. Charles Howell III 2,444
12. Phil Mickelson 2,321
13. Andrew Putnam 2,164
14. Bubba Watson 2,126
15. Patrick Reed 2,122

