Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2019 Spring Training Dates

January 25, 2019 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
American League
P&C Full Squad
1st Workout 1st Workout
Baltimore Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Boston Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Chicago White Sox Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Cleveland Feb. 14 Feb. 18
Detroit Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Houston Feb. 14 Feb. 18
Kansas City Feb. 13 Feb. 18
L.A. Angels Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Minnesota Feb. 14 Feb. 18
N.Y. Yankees Feb. 14 Feb. 19
Oakland Feb. 11 Feb. 16
Seattle Feb. 12 Feb. 16
Tampa Bay Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Texas Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Toronto Feb. 14 Feb. 18
National League
P&C Full Squad
1st Workout 1st Workout
Arizona Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Atlanta Feb. 16 Feb. 21
Chicago Cubs Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Cincinnati Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Colorado Feb. 13 Feb. 18
L.A. Dodgers Feb. 13 Feb. 19
Miami Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Milwaukee Feb. 14 Feb. 19
N.Y. Mets Feb. 14 Feb. 18
Philadelphia Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Pittsburgh Feb. 13 Feb. 18
St. Louis Feb. 13 Feb. 18
San Diego Feb. 13 Feb. 18
San Francisco Feb. 13 Feb. 18
Washington Feb. 14 Feb. 19

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|30 Capitol Hill Tech Demo Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor dives into Arabian Sea during exercise

Today in History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

Get our daily newsletter.