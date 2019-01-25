Listen Live Sports

2019 U.S. Soccer Schedule

January 25, 2019
 
All Times EST

Sunday, Jan. 27 — vs. Panama at Glendale, Ariz., 8:08 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2 — vs. Costa Rica at San Jose, Calif., 3:50 p.m.

Friday, March 22 — vs. TBA

Tuesday, March 26 — vs. Chile at Houston, 8 p.m.

a-Tuesday, June 18 — vs. TBA at St. Paul, Minn.

a-Saturday, June 22 — vs. TBA at Cleveland

a-Wednesday, June 26 — vs. TBA at Kansas City, Kan.

a-CONCACAF Gold Cup

