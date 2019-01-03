Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

‘3-horse spill’ hospitalizes jockeys, 2 horses euthanized

January 14, 2019 12:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a “three-horse spill” during a race in Maryland sent three jockeys to the hospital and led to two horses being euthanized.

An Anne Arundel County Fire Department release says none of the jockeys injured Friday at the Laurel Park racetrack are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

News outlets report the crash happened during a race for 3-year-old fillies. Tuffy’s Way threw off jockey Trevor McCarthy, causing Lucky Dilly and jockey Horacio Karamanos to trip. Jomar Torres was flipped head over heels as his horse, Kimberly B., collided with Tuffy’s Way as the latter horse got up.

Both Tuffy’s Way and Kimberly B. were euthanized on the track.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

McCarthy and Torres were taken off the track by stretcher. Karamanos was on his feet afterward, but was later hospitalized.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris