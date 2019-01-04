Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

4-time Asian champion runner tests positive for steroid

January 14, 2019 4:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MONACO (AP) — Four-time Asian Games champion Kemi Adekoya has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says a “notice of allegation” was sent to Adekoya, a Nigerian-born runner who switched allegiance to Bahrain.

The AIU says on its website the 25-year-old Adekoya tested positive for stanozolol — the steroid sprinter Ben Johnson used at the 1988 Seoul Olympics — in November.

Last August at the Asian Games, she took gold in the 400-meter hurdles and 4×400 mixed relay.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Adekoya switched to Bahrain before the 2014 Asian Games and won the 400 and 400 hurdles. In 2016, she was world indoor champion in the 400, and competed in the 400 at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris