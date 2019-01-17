Listen Live Sports

49ers hire Joe Woods as defensive assistant

January 17, 2019 5:51 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have hired Joe Woods as their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator.

Woods’ addition to coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff on Thursday fills a void created when Jeff Hafley left after serving for three years as defensive backs coach to take a job at Ohio State.

Woods spent the past four seasons with Denver, including 2017-18 as defensive coordinator. He will work with Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on improving San Francisco’s pass defense that set a record for fewest interceptions in a season with two last year.

Woods worked on the same staff as Shanahan in Tampa Bay from 2004-05. He also served as defensive backs in Minnesota and Oakland before being hired by Denver in 2015.

