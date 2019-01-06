Listen Live Sports

6th-tier Viry-Chatillon ousts Angers in French Cup

January 5, 2019 3:02 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — Sixth-tier Viry-Chatillon caused the biggest shock in the last 64 of the French Cup by beating top-flight side Angers 1-0 on Saturday.

Mahamadou Sacko scored a 51st-minute winner for the unheralded team which plays in the Regional 1 division.

Angers was a finalist in the competition in 2017, losing to Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the title match after conceding a stoppage-time own-goal.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

