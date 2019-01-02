Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
76ers-Clippers, Box

January 2, 2019
 
PHILADELPHIA (119)

Butler 5-13 5-6 16, Chandler 3-6 0-0 7, Embiid 9-19 8-12 28, Simmons 6-13 2-6 14, Redick 5-11 4-4 18, Bolden 4-4 0-0 9, Muscala 4-7 0-0 10, McConnell 4-6 3-4 11, Shamet 1-2 0-0 3, Korkmaz 1-6 1-1 3. Totals 42-87 23-33 119.

L.A. CLIPPERS (113)

Harris 7-15 6-6 21, Gallinari 7-15 5-6 21, Gortat 1-4 4-4 6, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-7 0-0 8, Bradley 3-7 0-0 6, Harrell 9-14 2-5 20, Scott 1-4 0-0 2, Marjanovic 0-1 0-0 0, Beverley 1-3 2-4 5, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 8-19 5-9 22. Totals 42-91 24-34 113.

Philadelphia 41 35 25 18—119
L.A. Clippers 28 30 30 25—113

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 12-26 (Redick 4-8, Embiid 2-4, Muscala 2-5, Chandler 1-1, Bolden 1-1, Shamet 1-2, Butler 1-3, Korkmaz 0-2), L.A. Clippers 5-25 (Gallinari 2-6, Beverley 1-2, Harris 1-4, Williams 1-8, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Bradley 0-1, Scott 0-3). Fouled Out_Beverley. Rebounds_Philadelphia 55 (Embiid 19), L.A. Clippers 41 (Harrell 10). Assists_Philadelphia 25 (Simmons 8), L.A. Clippers 18 (Gilgeous-Alexander 5). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 28, L.A. Clippers 29. Technicals_Embiid, Butler, Beverley, Bradley. Ejected_Butler, Bradley. A_17,868 (18,997).

