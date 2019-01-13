Listen Live Sports

76ers-Knicks, Box

January 13, 2019
 
PHILADELPHIA (108)

Butler 7-15 2-2 16, Chandler 2-5 2-2 7, Embiid 9-24 8-12 26, Simmons 10-13 0-2 20, Redick 6-13 7-8 22, Muscala 2-5 1-2 6, Bolden 0-2 0-0 0, McConnell 3-4 0-0 6, Korkmaz 0-1 0-0 0, Shamet 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 40-87 22-30 108.

NEW YORK (105)

Knox 12-23 3-4 31, Thomas 2-4 0-0 4, Vonleh 0-3 3-6 3, Mudiay 7-17 4-4 19, Dotson 2-5 2-3 8, Hezonja 3-6 3-3 9, Kornet 7-13 6-8 23, Ntilikina 4-11 0-2 8, Trier 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 21-30 105.

Philadelphia 36 30 17 25—108
New York 24 26 32 23—105

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 6-20 (Redick 3-8, Chandler 1-2, Muscala 1-3, Shamet 1-4, Bolden 0-1, Embiid 0-2), New York 10-31 (Knox 4-9, Kornet 3-8, Dotson 2-3, Mudiay 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Hezonja 0-1, Ntilikina 0-1, Vonleh 0-1, Trier 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 56 (Simmons 22), New York 34 (Knox 7). Assists_Philadelphia 22 (Simmons 9), New York 24 (Ntilikina 6). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 21, New York 21. A_18,596 (19,812).

