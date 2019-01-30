76ers-Lakers, Box

PHILADELPHIA (121)

Butler 7-9 5-6 20, W.Chandler 3-7 0-0 9, Embiid 7-16 12-15 28, Simmons 9-18 1-1 19, Redick 5-11 0-0 13, Brewer 0-6 2-3 2, Muscala 6-13 2-2 17, McConnell 2-7 0-1 4, Korkmaz 1-1 0-0 3, Shamet 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 42-93 22-28 121.

L.A. LAKERS (105)

Ingram 16-20 4-5 36, Beasley 2-6 0-0 4, Zubac 2-5 3-4 7, Rondo 2-8 0-0 5, Caldwell-Pope 5-10 0-0 12, Mykhailiuk 3-11 0-0 7, Wagner 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 7-12 3-3 17, T.Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Caruso 0-1 0-0 0, Stephenson 2-8 2-2 8, Hart 4-10 0-2 9. Totals 43-91 12-16 105.

Philadelphia 39 25 32 25—121 L.A. Lakers 20 33 28 24—105

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 15-36 (Redick 3-6, Muscala 3-6, W.Chandler 3-7, Shamet 2-4, Embiid 2-6, Korkmaz 1-1, Butler 1-2, Brewer 0-2, McConnell 0-2), L.A. Lakers 7-23 (Caldwell-Pope 2-5, Stephenson 2-5, Rondo 1-1, Hart 1-5, Mykhailiuk 1-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 44 (Embiid 11), L.A. Lakers 49 (McGee 14). Assists_Philadelphia 33 (Simmons, Butler, Embiid, McConnell 6), L.A. Lakers 26 (Rondo 11). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 15, L.A. Lakers 20. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second). A_18,997 (18,997).

