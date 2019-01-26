76ers-Nuggets, Box

PHILADELPHIA (110)

Simmons 6-17 7-10 19, Brewer 7-15 5-6 20, Bolden 1-3 1-2 3, McConnell 2-7 0-0 5, Redick 9-19 0-0 22, Highsmith 0-0 0-0 0, Muscala 3-9 1-2 10, Johnson 2-5 1-1 5, Shamet 2-6 3-3 8, Korkmaz 2-3 2-3 7, Milton 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 38-91 20-27 110.

DENVER (126)

Craig 6-13 2-2 15, Millsap 1-2 2-2 4, Jokic 12-22 6-7 32, Barton 6-11 3-6 16, Harris 4-10 0-0 9, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 2-5 2-2 7, Lydon 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 5-5 7-10 17, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Morris 5-11 0-0 10, Beasley 6-12 0-0 14. Totals 48-93 22-29 126.

Philadelphia 37 31 28 14—110 Denver 41 36 30 19—126

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 14-36 (Redick 4-10, Milton 3-5, Muscala 3-7, McConnell 1-1, Korkmaz 1-2, Shamet 1-4, Brewer 1-4, Bolden 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Simmons 0-1), Denver 8-24 (Jokic 2-3, Beasley 2-5, Lyles 1-2, Barton 1-3, Harris 1-4, Craig 1-6, Morris 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 40 (Simmons 12), Denver 51 (Jokic 18). Assists_Philadelphia 29 (Shamet 7), Denver 27 (Jokic 10). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 24, Denver 21. Technicals_Brewer. A_19,673 (19,520).

