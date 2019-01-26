Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

76ers-Nuggets, Box

January 26, 2019 11:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PHILADELPHIA (110)

Simmons 6-17 7-10 19, Brewer 7-15 5-6 20, Bolden 1-3 1-2 3, McConnell 2-7 0-0 5, Redick 9-19 0-0 22, Highsmith 0-0 0-0 0, Muscala 3-9 1-2 10, Johnson 2-5 1-1 5, Shamet 2-6 3-3 8, Korkmaz 2-3 2-3 7, Milton 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 38-91 20-27 110.

DENVER (126)

Craig 6-13 2-2 15, Millsap 1-2 2-2 4, Jokic 12-22 6-7 32, Barton 6-11 3-6 16, Harris 4-10 0-0 9, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 2-5 2-2 7, Lydon 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 5-5 7-10 17, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Morris 5-11 0-0 10, Beasley 6-12 0-0 14. Totals 48-93 22-29 126.

Philadelphia 37 31 28 14—110
Denver 41 36 30 19—126

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 14-36 (Redick 4-10, Milton 3-5, Muscala 3-7, McConnell 1-1, Korkmaz 1-2, Shamet 1-4, Brewer 1-4, Bolden 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Simmons 0-1), Denver 8-24 (Jokic 2-3, Beasley 2-5, Lyles 1-2, Barton 1-3, Harris 1-4, Craig 1-6, Morris 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 40 (Simmons 12), Denver 51 (Jokic 18). Assists_Philadelphia 29 (Shamet 7), Denver 27 (Jokic 10). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 24, Denver 21. Technicals_Brewer. A_19,673 (19,520).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.