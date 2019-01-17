76ers-Pacers, Box

PHILADELPHIA (120)

Butler 10-17 6-6 27, Chandler 4-9 0-0 10, Embiid 9-19 2-2 22, Simmons 5-10 1-2 11, Redick 7-12 0-0 20, Muscala 4-6 0-0 11, Bolden 2-3 0-0 6, McConnell 3-6 1-1 7, Shamet 2-5 0-0 6, Korkmaz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-87 10-11 120.

INDIANA (96)

Bogdanovic 3-11 2-2 9, Young 11-17 2-2 27, Turner 1-5 5-6 8, Collison 3-10 0-0 6, Oladipo 6-20 0-0 15, McDermott 1-4 0-0 2, Al.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Leaf 1-1 0-0 2, Sabonis 3-7 0-2 6, Holiday 0-2 0-0 0, Joseph 4-6 0-0 8, Evans 6-14 0-0 13. Totals 39-97 9-12 96.

Philadelphia 28 26 32 34—120 Indiana 25 23 23 25— 96

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 18-34 (Redick 6-9, Muscala 3-4, Bolden 2-3, Shamet 2-3, Chandler 2-6, Embiid 2-7, Butler 1-2), Indiana 9-29 (Young 3-3, Oladipo 3-6, Turner 1-2, Evans 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-7, Collison 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Holiday 0-2, McDermott 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 51 (Embiid 13), Indiana 40 (Turner 12). Assists_Philadelphia 38 (Butler, Simmons, Embiid 8), Indiana 23 (Oladipo 7). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 10, Indiana 14. A_16,007 (20,000).

