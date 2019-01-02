76ers-Suns, Box

PHILADELPHIA (132)

Korkmaz 4-9 0-0 10, Bolden 2-3 0-0 4, Embiid 12-23 17-19 42, Simmons 7-11 15-23 29, Redick 7-12 8-10 27, Muscala 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 3-7 1-2 7, Shamet 2-5 0-0 5, D.Jackson 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 40-74 41-54 132.

PHOENIX (127)

Bridges 1-8 0-0 2, Warren 2-8 2-3 7, Ayton 8-12 2-2 18, Melton 3-6 3-4 10, Booker 10-22 15-17 37, Oubre Jr. 4-8 0-0 9, J.Jackson 6-14 3-4 16, Holmes 4-5 5-6 13, Okobo 3-5 0-0 9, Daniels 2-6 0-0 6, Crawford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-95 30-36 127.

Philadelphia 44 28 32 28—132 Phoenix 32 17 38 40—127

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 11-24 (Redick 5-8, D.Jackson 2-2, Korkmaz 2-7, Embiid 1-1, Shamet 1-4, Bolden 0-1, Muscala 0-1), Phoenix 11-34 (Okobo 3-3, Daniels 2-6, Booker 2-7, Melton 1-2, J.Jackson 1-3, Warren 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-4, Bridges 0-6). Fouled Out_J.Jackson. Rebounds_Philadelphia 44 (Embiid 18), Phoenix 37 (Ayton 11). Assists_Philadelphia 27 (Simmons, McConnell 6), Phoenix 22 (Booker 8). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 30, Phoenix 34. A_15,226 (18,422).

