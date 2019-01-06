Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Abdullah’s putback lifts Navy past Holy Cross 50-48

January 6, 2019 3:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hasan Abdullah scored 15 points, the last coming on a floater from about 10 feet on the right side of the lane that rolled around the rim and dropped through with less than a second remaining that gave Navy a 50-48 win over Holy Cross on Sunday.

Cam Davis put up a 3-pointer with about five seconds to go with Abdullah grabbing the rebound in the lane and dribbling to his right before rising up to flip in the game-winner with 0.6 seconds on the clock.

Abdullah also had nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals for the Midshipmen (5-8, 2-0 Patriot League).

Jacob Grandison had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Crusaders (10-5, 1-1), who had won four straight and six of seven.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

There were eight ties and 10 lead changes in a game that saw neither team lead by more than six nor shoot 37 percent.

Holy Cross had a six-point surge to take a 46-41 lead on a Jehyve Floyd jumper at the 3:27 mark. Navy scored the next seven, going up 48-46 on George Kiernan’s jumper with 43 seconds remaining. Floyd tied it with two free throws at 25.7 seconds.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument